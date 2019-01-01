NEWS Rose Leslie's Game of Thrones sex scene with Kit Harington was awkward Newsdesk Share with :







Rose Leslie has heaped praise on her now-husband Kit Harington for his gentlemanly behaviour during their Game of Thrones sex scene.



The 32-year-old actress, who played wildling Ygritte in the hit HBO series, fell in love with Harington on the show and admits her first intimate scene with Kit's Jon Snow character in season three was a real career highlight.



"I remember that scene took a day and it was a closed set, so only the amount of people who were essential to the filming were allowed to be present," she tells Entertainment Weekly.



"Kit was, as ever, a gentleman, and he made sure that I was comfortable where he was going to be positioned, and he would always then turn around when they called cut and the lovely wardrobe dailies would come in with a dressing gown, and then I would be covered.



"And only then would notes be spoken to us from the director. But he (Kit) was very considerate and made sure, as much as possible, that I didn’t feel awkward standing in front of people with your t**s out."



The Scottish star added, "It’s never going to be an enjoyable day; it’s always going to be an awkward one, but he and the rest of the crew were incredibly considerate, and it’s a conversation that we most certainly had in terms of where the boundaries lay."



Leslie admits her tough character also helped her prepare for the sex scene: "It was such a moment for the two lovers to finally come together, and the promiscuous side of Ygritte was wanting to teach Jon Snow a few things," she tells the publication. "There was a lot of fun to be had in terms of her demeanour and the way she held herself.



"She (Ygritte) was a lot of talk, but she ended up walking the walk. I felt very safe, and I remember enjoying that day just because it was a different element for both of those characters. And then we also got to jump into some hot water, so that’s always fun. We were pretty open to the elements, and being able to jump into the water, that was rather enjoyable."