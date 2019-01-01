Tristan Thompson shares sweet snaps of baby True on her birthday

Tristan Thompson has shared a series of sweet snaps of his daughter True Thompson to celebrate her first birthday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player - who split from girlfriend and baby mama Khloe Kardashian back in February (19) amid reports that he had cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods - posted the photos of him with the adorable tot on Instagram on Friday (12Apr19).

"True-ly Perfect," Tristan, 28, began his post. "My baby girl is one today. Man, time goes by soo fast but I'm loving every minute of it. Can't wait for us to sit home all day and watch Lion King and Paw Patrol lol (laugh out loud). #MyTwin."

Khloe was not featured in any of the photos.

Instead, the 34-year-old celebrated her daughter's birthday with a small family gathering on Friday, and uploaded pictures on social media showing baby True on her bed surrounded by pink balloons.

"Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love!" Khloe captioned the post. "I am honoured and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever."

While Khloe and Tristan spent their daughter's birthday apart, a source has told Entertainment Tonight that the Good American designer has invited her ex to True's upcoming party.

"Khloe always wants True to have her father in her life, so Tristan is invited to be around for the celebration. Khloe will never let her issues with Tristan get in the way of True having a relationship with her dad," the insider explained.

The couple split for good after it was revealed Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. The 21-year-old model admitted in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for her Red Table Talk series that the sportsman kissed her at a house party.