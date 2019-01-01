Jai Courtney can't wait to get back to Suicide Squad 'camp'

Jai Courtney can't wait to get to work on the Suicide Squad sequel, because he made some of his best friends on the set of the action film.

The Australian star played George Harkness/Captain Boomerang in the 2016 blockbuster, and although the movie wasn't received well by critics, he had a great time hanging out with the cast and crew.

"It was such an amazing experience and such a huge undertaking for everyone," he tells WENN. "If there's one big takeaway from that it would just be the relationships we built as a unit. I mean that group of people, we're still very close friends.

"Some of my best mates in the world are in that group. The kind of love and trust and care that was shown between us is honestly all reflected in the movie. We were there day in and day out all together and had an absolute blast.

"It's really rare that you get to do a movie where the people you share the screen with get along so well and hang out so much socially. We really hit it off. It was one of those silly kind of things that takes you back to your youth when you go away to camp or something and just fall in love with a bunch of people and have a blast and have trouble letting go. It was just a really special experience."

The sequel will reportedly bring back Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, and Viola Davis, while Idris Elba has joined the cast for the new film.