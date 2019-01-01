NEWS Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie officially single Newsdesk Share with :







Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are officially single, more than two years after she filed for divorce.



On Friday (12Apr19), a judge ruled that the former couple's marriage is officially over after the couple requested a bifurcated judgment, which would allow their single status to be restored while they finalise their divorce, according to Entertainment Tonight.



Pitt and Jolie requested the judgment in a court filing last month (Mar19).



The Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce in September 2016, after two years of marriage and more than 10 years with the Moneyball star.



A tense custody battle over their six kids – 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – ensued, during which Pitt star was investigated and cleared of child abuse.



But in November, the pair had worked out a temporary custody agreement, and disputes between the former couple over the care of the children were resolved.



"A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge," Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, said in a statement at the time.



A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Jolie was "pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family."



The final divorce settlement will likely take several months, as they continue to settle up the separation of property and hammer out a permanent custody order before a judge can declare them legally divorced.



Pitt and Jolie began dating in 2005, and wed in 2014, but unexpectedly split in 2016 as the Maleficent star filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.