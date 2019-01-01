Teresa Palmer welcomes third child

Teresa Palmer has given birth to her third child.

The Australian actress and husband Mark Webber welcomed their first daughter, Poet Lake, on Friday (12Apr19), the couple announced on Instagram.

"Our beautiful little girl Poet Lake Palmer arrived Friday night on April 12th. She is pure magic, we feel like we are in a dream," the Hacksaw Ridge star captioned an adorable photo of her newborn cuddled up to her chest.

"I whispered her a poem as soon as she was born. Our beautiful baby girl Poet Lake Palmer has arrived. We're all in total bliss," Webber wrote alongside another image of his new daughter, and revealed his new tattoo on his neck of his baby girl's name.

Ahead of their daughter's arrival, the couple went for a hike that Palmer joked on her Instagram Story was to help induce labour. "The let's get labor (sic) moving dance," the actress wrote on top of one clip on Thursday, adding that she was "40 + 1 weeks" into her pregnancy.

Palmer and Webber also share sons Forest Sage, two, and five-year-old Bodhi Rain.

The actor and director, 38, is dad to Isaac, 10, from a previous relationship with actress Frankie Shaw.

Palmer, 33, revealed her pregnancy news in October (18), sharing a beautiful snap that showed her cradling her baby bump on the beach, with a sunset over the ocean in the background.

"Thank you for all the beautiful messages... we are overjoyed but mostly very grateful," the A Discovery of Witches star captioned the announcement on Instagram.

At the time, Webber also revealed that the baby on the way would be the couple's first daughter, writing alongside his own announcement post, "Can't wait to meet my girl..."

The couple began dating in 2012, and wed in Mexico in 2013.