NEWS Joan Collins' London home gutted by fire Newsdesk Share with :







Veteran British actress Dame Joan Collins has heaped praise on her husband for saving her from a "terrifying" fire at her London home.



The former Dynasty star was treated for smoke inhalation after fleeing the blaze at her Belgravia flat on Saturday evening (13Apr19).



Joan took to Twitter on Sunday to thank her husband, Percy Gibson, and the London firefighters who spent an hour putting out the flames.



"And thanks also to the @NHSEnglandLDN #nhs #emt #Ambulance crew who took care of our smoke inhalation and comforted me," she wrote. "And the wonderful @metpoliceuk who kept the street closed and everyone safe. #gratitudetackling... My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher."



The actress also posted video on Instagram showing the heavily charred remains of her home, adding the caption: "The remains of the day... see my recent #tweet Thank you @londonfirebrigade..."



A spokeswoman for the fire brigade has confirmed the news of the fire, stating: "Part of a flat on the first floor of the seven-storey building was damaged by the fire. Two people left the property before the brigade arrived."



A Metropolitan Police spokesman tells the BBC both Joan and her husband were treated for smoke inhalation by the London Ambulance Service crew on the scene, but neither required hospital treatment.



The blaze is not being treated as suspicious.



Meanwhile, Collins, 85, was recently hospitalised after suffering a Pilates injury.



In a recent cover interview for Tatler magazine she revealed she woke up in agony after a session on a Pilates reformer workout machine.



"It was worse than childbirth," she said, "but it was just a pulled muscle."