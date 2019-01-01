Daisy Ridley happy to finally work with 'awesome' Kelly Marie Tran on Star Wars

Daisy Ridley was excited to finally work with Kelly Marie Tran on the latest Star Wars movie.

On Friday (12Apr19), the highly-anticipated trailer for the ninth instalment of the sci-fi saga - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - was released, showing Daisy reprising her role as Rey.

And the 27-year-old Brit was happy to get some screen time in with Kelly, who plays rebel mechanic Rose.

"It was so nice to work with Kelly, it was awesome," she raved at the Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago, Illinois, alongside director J.J. Abrams, and fellow stars including Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Billy Dee Williams and newcomer Naomi Ackie.

Kelly - who received a standing ovation at the event after she was mercilessly bullied online for her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi - also expressed her excitement over working with Daisy.

"I don't know how much I can say, because J.J.'s like, three feet away from me, but I will say that I'm really excited for everyone to sort of see these characters back in action, and to see the way that their relationships have grown," she gushed. "It's going to be really exciting."

A jump forward in time is reported to be one of the key plotlines in The Rise of Skywalker, but J.J. was tight-lipped when quizzed by the panel's host, Stephen Colbert.

"Some time has gone by," the filmmaker teased. "What I will say is, this is an adventure that the group goes on together. One of the great things about the movie was the dynamic between the characters. They are just the most wonderful together."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas around the world from 18 December.