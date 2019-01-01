Paul Rudd: 'Avengers: Endgame was like working on Friends'

Paul Rudd found working on Avengers: Endgame to be similar to his time on Friends.

The actor, who plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, previously starred in the popular U.S. sitcom as Mike Hannigan, starting from season nine in 2002.

At the time, Rudd found it to be a big deal to join Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who had already been working together for years, and he has now shared that he had a comparable experience on the set of the upcoming superhero feature.

"It's the one experience I could say felt a little similar, where I kind of join this group... even though I used 'join' in quotes - it was like, I get to act in scenes with some iconic characters and actors in the Avengers and it felt a little bit like that, where I came onto Friends, and it was season nine," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding of his time on Friends. "It was certainly massive for me. I had never been a part of anything that had that kind of viewership. Everybody was very nice, but I never could quite get over the fact that I was sitting in Central Perk, and I just really didn't want to get in the way.

"I knew no one was tuning in for Mike Hannigan, so I was like, 'Oh wow, I'm just going to sit back and kind of observe and enjoy this ride.'"

And while he's a relative newbie on the set of the Avengers films, Rudd was excited to be starring alongside long-time superheroes Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., and fellow Marvel newcomer, Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson.

"Brie is so, so cool. Not just her character, but (how) she is kind of handling the situation. (She) kind of stepped into everything pretty easily, I think," the 50-year-old gushed.

Avengers: Endgame begins hitting cinemas around the world from 24 April (19).