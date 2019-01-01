NEWS Phoebe Waller-Bridge drafted in to 'liven up' Bond 25 script Newsdesk Share with :







British actress/writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly been drafted in to spice up the Bond 25 script.



The British comedienne, who is best known for creating, writing and starring in BBC sitcom Fleabag, was reportedly approached directly by James Bond actor Daniel Craig to bring her wit, humour, and quirkiness to the screenplay as he is a fan of the show and her other series Killing Eve, which she helped write and produce, according to Britain's The Observer.



The 33-year-old has recently been in New York City, where Craig lives, performing a stage version of Fleabag, and during her stay, they reportedly discussed how to improve the script. Film sources claim the British actor felt the screenplay needed some "polishing" and could do with some of Waller-Bridge's brand of offbeat humour.



Representatives for the film and Waller-Bridge did not respond to comment, while Craig's U.S. agent said, "I'm not the guy to talk of rumours."



There have been a number of writers attached to Bond 25. It was originally being written by John Hodge when Slumdog Millionaire's Danny Boyle was in the director's chair, however, after the duo left in August (18) due to creative differences, Bond regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who helped write recent instalments Spectre and Skyfall, were brought in to rework Hodge's script. In February (19), it was then revealed that The Bourne Ultimatum's Scott Z. Burns had been asked to do a rewrite.



If she does join the project, Waller-Bridge will become the second female writer in the Bond franchise after Johanna Harwood, the secretary of Bond producer Harry Saltzman, co-wrote the first film, Dr. No, and its follow-up, From Russia With Love.



The film, now to be directed by True Detective's Cary Joji Fukunaga, has suffered numerous delays, but is now scheduled to be released in April 2020. Pre-production work has begun in locations like Italy, Norway and Jamaica, and it is thought filming will start later this month.



Craig will be joined by returning stars Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Lea Seydoux, while Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek is believed to be a new addition to the cast.