Kim Kardashian: 'I'm serious about following my dreams and becoming a lawyer'

Kim Kardashian has defended her decision to seek out a career as a lawyer after critics suggested she's too uneducated to take the bar exam.

The reality TV star opened up about her dream job during a recent Vogue interview, explaining she will become a full-fledged lawyer if she passes her exams in 2022.

Trolls took aim at Kim, who is currently working for a law firm in Los Angeles, over the weekend, with some suggesting she should "stay in her lane" and others poking fun at her lofty dreams, but the backlash doesn't seem to have upset Kanye West's ambitious wife, who took to Instagram on Monday (15Apr19) to explain she's closer to becoming a lawyer - like her late father - than most people can imagine.

"Last year, I registered with the California State Bar to study law," she wrote. "For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way.

"I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed."

Kim went on to explain her apprenticeship qualifies her to take the bar exam and insisted it's hard work and tough for her and her family.

"For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not," she added. "My weekends are spent away from my kids, while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me... I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine."

She concluded her message by writing: "This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck."