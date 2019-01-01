NEWS Bebe Rexha not ashamed about bipolar diagnosis Newsdesk Share with :







Bebe Rexha has been diagnosed as bipolar.



The pop star, who earlier this year (19) took on the fashion world's biggest names after they refused to dress her for the Grammy Awards, revealed all about her diagnosis on Monday (15Apr19), telling fans, "I'm not ashamed anymore."



"For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick," the 29 year old explained on Twitter. "Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.



"I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all."



But she assured fans that learning about her disorder has made her current songs deeply personal and vulnerable.



"This next album will be (my) favorite album ever because I’m not holding anything back," she wrote. "I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am."



The star recently worked out her differences with her dad, who threatened to disown her after seeing her risque The Last Hurrah video, in which she writhes around wearing skimpy lingerie on a bed under religious symbols.



Father and daughter fell out after she posted a scolding message from her dad on social media. Bebe then jetted home to New Jersey to make amends with her upset father and other shocked members of her family.