Bella Thorne splits from Mod Sun

Actress and influencer Bella Thorne is single again after splitting from her boyfriend Mod Sun.

The Blended star and the rapper reportedly had a heated row at the Coachella festival in California on Friday night (12Apr19) and he decided the romance was over.

Sun, 32, confirmed the couple had split over the weekend, but insisted there had been no friction between himself and Bella.

Asked if a reconciliation was possible, he told MailOnline, "You can't tell the future."

Thorne also confirmed the break-up on social media on Monday.

The actress and singer shared a photo of the former couple and added the caption: "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."

Bella started dating the rapper, real name Derek Smith, in 2017 and they became part of a threesome for a year, after social media influencer Tana Mongeau was added to the mix.

She broke up with the couple in February (19).

Mongeau was also spotted at Coachella, but sources insist she had nothing to do with Bella and Mod Sun's weekend split.

Previously talking about her polyamorous relationship, Bella told the New York Post, "It's definitely really intriguing and quite beautiful that you can open yourself up to have this kind of fluid relationship between three or four or five or however many people."

Before dating Mod Sun, Thorne was previously linked to Scott Disick, Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth.

Shortly before going public with her latest split, Thorne posted a shot of herself and added the sad caption: "Hug me, I'm lonely."