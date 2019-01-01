Chris Hemsworth makes guest appearance in Jay And Silent Bob return

Chris Hemsworth has ticked one movie dream off his bucket list by filming an appearance for the long-awaited Jay and Silent Bob sequel.

The Avengers star took to Instagram over the weekend (13-14Apr19) to share a series of photos of himself and actor/director Kevin Smith messing around.

"The man, the myth, the legend. The one and only @thatkevinsmith !!!" Chris captioned the snaps. "Stoked to be a part of his next film Jay And Silent Bob Reboot. What a pleasure it was hanging out mate."

The filmmaker also documented the get-together on his own social media page, joking about how he was hoping to give the "fresh face from young Hollywood" his big break.

"I'm gonna take a chance on this up and coming charismatic kid from Australia and help him out on his star trek with a low key role in Jay And Silent Bob Reboot," Smith quipped.

"He's a killer comedic actor but I keep telling him that the real money's in Marvel movies. In a just world, he'd get to at least screen test for them. Regardless, I'll keep you posted on Chris' Hollywood progress."

Production on Jay And Silent Bob Reboot wrapped last week (ends12Apr19).

The film reunites Smith with his original co-star Jason Mewes, who plays Jay to his Silent Bob character, 24 years after the two titular characters made their debuts in 1994 movie Clerks.

They went on to reprise their roles for small appearances in Kevin's other films, including 1995's Mallrats, 1997's Chasing Amy, and Dogman in 1999, before stepping out in their own 2001 project, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

The two co-stars last rekindled their onscreen friendship for 2006's Clerks 2.