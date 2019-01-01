Khloe Kardashian turns Instagram account private

Khloe Kardashian has shocked fans by turning her Instagram page private after sharing cryptic posts.

The reality TV star is an avid social media user who regularly shares pictures on the photo-sharing site for everyone to see. So she has surprised fans by turning her account private, meaning only those who follow her can see her posts and those who want to follow her have to get their request approved.

Shortly before she switched her account to private without warning on Monday night (15Apr19), she shared cryptic quotes which read, "People hate when you show them how it feels to be treated the way they treat you," and, "Don't kill people with kindness because not everyone deserves your kindness. Kill people with silence because not everyone deserves your attention."

The surprise move comes just after she celebrated her daughter True's first birthday with a party over the weekend attended by friends, family and her ex, True's father Tristan Thompson, marking the first time they have been seen together since they split in February after he cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Reacting to her Instagram change, one fan wrote, "Why didn't I follow khloe Kardashian's Instagram before Ughhhhhhh," and another added, "Khloe Kardashian really made her Instagram account private to hide her posts from Tristan like she isn't an international celebrity."

In a teaser trailer for the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe can be seen addressing the cheating scandal, saying Tristan has "no respect for me whatsoever" and that it "sucks it has to be so public".

She also breaks down in tears as she says, "Sometimes the world forgets to just be kind and that we're all going through something, maybe be a just a little more understanding because it f**king sucks."