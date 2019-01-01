Stan Lee makes his final cameo in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has confirmed Stan Lee's cameo in the upcoming superhero movie will be his last onscreen appearance.

The comic book legend passed away in November (18) at the age of 95, with fans around the world, both famous and non-celebrities, mourning the loss.

As well as his extensive work in comics, including co-creating characters like Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, and Black Panther, Stan had become well known for his cameos in Marvel's superhero movies, and the upcoming Avengers flick will mark his last time doing so.

"It's his last one committed to film," Joe told Mashable. "I have to say, I think it's astonishing that this would be his last cameo. It's just kind of mind-boggling that he made it to the end of this run. I can't believe it."

Avengers: Endgame, which Joe directed with his brother Anthony Russo, began shooting in August 2017, and finally hits cinemas from 24 April (19).

It boasts an all-star cast, including old favourites Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., as well as franchise newcomers Brie Larson, Chadwick Boseman and Tessa Thompson.

Recalling memories of Stan's set visits, self-described "comic book nerd" Anthony, who has directed numerous Marvel films along with brother Joe, revealed how everyone was always in awe of the late star.

"We have all these movie stars on that set, and when Stan came to set, everybody would be like kids again," he said. "It was always a lot of fun shooting these cameos because he was very charming, and he would maybe get the crew going, and everybody would be laughing and having a good time."