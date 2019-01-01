Jennifer Lopez named 2019 Fashion Icon Award recipient

Jennifer Lopez is to be named a Fashion Icon at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards.

The newly-engaged singer and actress will collect her latest style accolade on 3 June (19) at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Announcing the big honour on Tuesday (16Apr19), CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb says, "Jennifer Lopez's style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."

"Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power," CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg adds. "Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."

Past Fashion Icon award recipients include Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Depp, and Rihanna.

Meanwhile, J.Lo and the cast of her new stripper heist movie Hustlers shut down New York's Bergdorf Goodman department store early on Monday morning (15Apr19) to shoot scenes.

The star took to Instagram to post a video of herself wandering around the empty shopping mecca.

"Hi guys, have you ever been in Bergdorfs at 3am?" J.Lo asked. "This is what it's like. You can walk everywhere. Look, there's nobody here. It's like a fantasy, a dream come true. I'm just rummaging through all the racks, looking at all the clothes between takes."

Lopez, who appears in the film alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles, also revealed the release date of her new movie, inspired by an online New York Magazine article about a group of former strip club employees who turned the tables on their Wall Street clients.

She captioned the video, "Thass (sic) right SEPTEMBER 13. @hustlersmovie coming to a theater near you."