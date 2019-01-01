Angela Bassett and Chloe Sevigny appointed to Tribeca Film Festival juries

Actresses Angela Bassett, Chloe Sevigny, and Famke Janssen are set to sit on the juries for the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

The stars will be among a group of industry professionals who will help to select the winners in 10 different categories for Robert De Niro's 18th annual New York City event.

Black Panther star Bassett and X-Men's Janssen will join filmmakers Rebecca Miller and Baltasar Kormakur, and screenwriter Steve Zaillian to judge entrants for the International Narrative Feature Competition, while actors Cory Hardrict and Jenny Lumet will be filling two spots on the panel for the U.S. Narrative Feature Competition.

Coyote Ugly's Piper Perabo will lend a hand in making the top picks for the Best New Narrative Director Competition, and Topher Grace and Lily Rabe will help to choose the most deserving in the Narrative Short Competition category.

Comedians David Cross and Tig Notaro, and actress Kathy Najimy have also been recruited for panels in the documentary fields.

Meanwhile, festival officials will present the seventh annual Nora Ephron Award to one lucky recipient who embodies the spirit and vision of late filmmaker Nora Ephron. Those contestants will be judged by Sevigny and fellow actresses Debra Messing, and DeWanda Wise.

Announcing the jury news on Tuesday (16Apr19), festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal says, "At 18 we're proud of our lineup of talented and diverse filmmakers and welcome our extraordinary jury."

The category winners will be unveiled at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony, set to take place on 2 May (19).

The festival will kick off on 24 April and run until 5 May.