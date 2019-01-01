NEWS Kim Kardashian 'proud' to open medical centre named after late father Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian was "proud" to open a medical centre named after her late father at a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday (16Apr19).



The reality TV star lost her lawyer father Robert Kardashian, who was famously a member of O.J. Simpson's defence team, at the age of 59 in 2003 following a battle with oesophageal cancer, and on Tuesday, the family opened the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).



In a video taken from the ribbon cutting ceremony, Kim told her fans, "Hey guys so we are at the opening ceremony for the Robert G. Kardashian oesophageal cancer health centre at UCLA, we just did the ribbon cutting so we're gonna take a picture with all the doctors and everyone that will be helping and educating everyone."



Kim, who recently revealed her plans to follow in her dad's legal footsteps, then panned the camera around to show her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian and added, "We're all here. My whole dad's side of the family came to support."



The 38-year-old later shared a picture of the ribbon cutting area and tweeted, "So proud to announce the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health being launched at UCLA. My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention... We have been planning this for a year now and I am so proud."



In a car before the ceremony, Khloe told her followers in her Instagram Stories that she was on her way "to do something really, really cool to honour our father and we're really excited, it's been years and years in the making and I can't believe it's now a reality."



