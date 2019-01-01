Alex Rodriguez was planning proposal to Jennifer Lopez for six months

Alex Rodriguez was planning his proposal to Jennifer Lopez for six months as he wanted to make sure the moment was perfect.

The New York Yankees legend proposed to his girlfriend of two years while on a romantic vacation in the Bahamas last month (Mar19), and J.Lo, 49, said yes.

Speaking about the special moment during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the retired sportsman admitted that he rehearsed for three days straight to make sure he didn't mess things up.

"I planned it for about six months," the 43-year-old revealed. "(And) the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged, I rehearsed for three days in a row. Because I wanted the sunset to be perfect."

Elaborating on the extent of his planning, the star confessed that it was the framing of the moment was proved problematic, as he wanted the sunset to hit right at the moment that he got down on one knee.

"One day, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was at 6:29, and then the third day it was raining!" he recalled. "So I kind of (decided on) 6:29, and I said, 'This is the time that I'm gonna do it.' And it worked out well."

The couple's relationship was rocked by rumours of Alex's infidelity earlier this month, but the On The Floor hitmaker has since insisted that she's "not bothered" by the speculation.

"I know who he is, he knows who I am," the beauty said during a radio interview on New York's The Breakfast Club show. "We're just happy. We're not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is; I know what our relationship is."