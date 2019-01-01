Elisabeth Moss performed as Handmaid's Tale character for Ashley Benson's friend

Elisabeth Moss once transformed into her The Handmaid's Tale character Offred to entertain Ashley Benson's friend at a dinner party.

The former Pretty Little Liars actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (16Apr19) and recalled the first time she met Elisabeth, her co-star in Her Smell.

They first encountered each other at a dinner party in Cannes, France in 2017, when Elisabeth put a napkin around her head, to resemble Offred's white bonnet, and acted as the character for Ashley's friend Isaac.

"I'd never met her before and I was a big fan of her work," she said. "She sat down, and my best friend Isaac was sitting next to me and Handmaid's Tale had just come out so he, all of sudden, was covering his face. I was like, 'Are you OK? What's going on?' And he was like, 'It's Offred!' and I was like, 'Who is Offred?! I don't know who that is?' 'Offred, Offred!' Finally, he's like, 'Handmaid's Tale.'

"So, I told Lizzie my friend's a big fan and she then put a napkin on her head, became Offred and did this whole bit for him, it was really cute."

After their encounter at the dinner party, the Golden Globe-winning actress approached the Spring Breakers star about appearing in Her Smell, which tells the story of two female punk rock bands in the '90s, focusing on Elisabeth's character Becky Something's self-destructive behaviour.

"We got to talking and she brought the movie up and thought that I'd be great for it, next thing I know I was with (director) Alex Ross Perry, buying a guitar and starting guitar lessons and all that stuff. It was crazy."

Her Smell, which also features Amber Heard, Ashley's rumoured girlfriend Cara Delevingne, and Agyness Deyn, is in U.S. cinemas now.