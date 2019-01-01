Dwayne Johnson and Taylor Swift lead Time 100 list

Dwayne Johnson and Taylor Swift lead the cover stars for Time magazine's annual issue naming the world's 100 most influential people.

Each year editors compile their Time 100 list of newsmakers who are changing the world and commission short essays from their peers on what makes them stand out.

This year (19) Dwayne, Taylor, Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh, newswoman Gayle King, soccer star Mohamed Salah and the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi have all been given the honour of appearing on covers.

In the magazine, Gal Gadot, Dwayne's co-star in his upcoming movie Red Notice, hails him as a Hollywood one-off who always exudes positivity on set.

"He is the true embodiment of the idea that people may forget what you said, people may forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel," she wrote. "Dwayne always makes sure people feel their best when he is around."

Taylor meanwhile was praised by her fellow popstar Shawn Mendes who gushed: "Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything. It's so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it's that."

Her pop rival Ariana Grande was also named as one of the world's most influential and was described by Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan as "the most real person I've met".

Leonardo DiCaprio also penned a piece about fellow conservationist Jane Goodall, who he called his "very close friend" and described as one of the "most impactful and important leaders on the planet" due to her pioneering work on chimpanzee behaviour and environmentalism.

Others who made the list include K-pop group BTS, Lady Gaga, Emilia Clarke, Mahershala Ali, Regina King, Khalid, Brie Larson, LeBron James, Chrissy Teigen, Tiger Woods, Glenn Close, Spike Lee, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and U.S. president Donald Trump.