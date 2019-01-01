Demi Moore memoir set for release, nine years after book deal

Demi Moore is finally ready to share her life story with fans in a "deeply candid and insightful" memoir, nine years after landing her book deal.

The Striptease star first announced plans to put pen to paper in 2010, during her marriage to third husband Ashton Kutcher, with the project originally due for release in 2012.

The deadline came and went without any further updates, but now Moore has completed the autobiography, titled Inside Out, and it will hit retailers this autumn (19).

Publishers at HarperCollins promise fans an in-depth look at the actress' personal and professional life, delving into her "tumultuous relationship" with her once-estranged mother, Virginia, and her marriages to singer Freddy Moore, action man Bruce Willis, the father of her three daughters, and Kutcher, to whom she was wed from 2005 to 2013.

The 56 year old, who previously struggled with drug and alcohol issues, is also expected to detail her broken engagement to actor Emilio Estevez, her co-star in 1986 crime drama Wisdom.

"Throughout her rise to fame and during some of the most pivotal moments of her life, Moore battled addiction, body image issues, and childhood trauma that would follow her for years - all while juggling a skyrocketing career, celebrity status, and raising a family," publishing officials share in a statement.

"In this emotionally charged memoir, she opens up about her career and personal life - laying bare her defining tumultuous relationship with her mother, her marriages, her struggles balancing stardom with motherhood, and her journey toward open heartedness.

"Inside Out is a story of survival, success, and surrender - as well as resilience: a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman's at once ordinary and iconic life."

Inside Out is set for release on 24 September (19).