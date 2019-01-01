Josh Lucas wants Sweet Home Alabama fans to help him get the OK for sequel

Actor Josh Lucas and his Sweet Home Alabama director are urging fans of the film to help them score a sequel.

Lucas and Andy Tennant, who also wrote the beloved 2002 movie, recently worked together on another project and now they're committed to recruiting Reese Witherspoon and selling the idea of a follow-up to movie studio bosses.

"He and I discussed it and now we're lobbying the world to join us," He tells Good Morning America, adding, "Everyone has noticed Reese is quite busy these days.

"The proposal that Andy Tennant, the director had, is quite interesting... My character is back in Alabama and Reese's character is in New York with our kids and we're divorced and our whole life is super complicated, and (castmate) Patrick Dempsey's character is still in the picture."

Josh and Reese played mismatched estranged couple, Melanie and Jake, and Lucas recently confessed he has been in touch with his co-star to gauge her interest.

"I've even reached out to Reese... It's an iconic film...," he said. "I would love it because I would love to see where these characters ended up or where they are at this point in their lives... I think there's a lot of different concepts that have been thrown about.

"I kind of love the idea that they have divorced and been divorced for a while and he wants her back... Even when they're apart there's something connected about the two of them."

But he understands that a Sweet Home Alabama sequel might not be close to the top of his former leading lady's to-do list, now that she's a successful producer working on hits like Big Little Lies and two new TV dramas, featuring Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston.

"Obviously Reese is developing this sort of extraordinary other career and is obviously a busy person," Josh added.