John Cena eyeing Suicide Squad sequel

Action man John Cena is reportedly in talks to suit up for the Suicide Squad sequel.



The Bumblebee star is circling the opportunity to join returning leads Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney in the follow-up to the 2016 comic book adaptation, although details about who he is in line to play have yet to be revealed, reports Variety.com.



If busy Cena does sign on, the film would mark his first comic book gig, having turned his attention to acting in recent years after becoming one of WWE's biggest stars.



He won't be the only new addition to the line-up - Idris Elba was tapped for the project last month (Mar19), when reports first suggested he would be stepping into the part of Deadshot, as scheduling conflicts had prevented Will Smith from reprising the role.



However, it has since emerged that Elba will be playing an entirely different character, as Deadshot will no longer be featured in the storyline.



Only three characters from the original Suicide Squad are expected to make a return: Robbie's Harley Quinn, Courtney's Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis's Amanda Waller.



Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn is writing and directing the sequel, simply titled The Suicide Squad, with production expected to begin this autumn (19), ahead of an August, 2021 release.



The first supervillain movie, directed by David Ayer and co-starring Jared Leto and Cara Delevingne, was critically mauled but went on to make almost $750 million (£575 million) at the global box office.