Jessica Chastain modelled Dark Phoenix look on Tilda Swinton

Actress Jessica Chastain chanelled her inner Tilda Swinton to perfect her "otherworldly" look for her character in new X-Men movie Dark Phoenix.

The Molly's Game star, who is naturally a redhead, wanted to do something different with her appearance to play the villain, and she decided to draw inspiration from Swinton, who has a similar skin tone.

"Honestly, it's no makeup, and for me, with a lot of redheads, we have very fair features, so we're not wearing mascara or tinting (eyelashes) and stuff...," she explained of her image for the film.

Jessica continued on U.S. breakfast show Today: "I go very white. My eyes are very present, and I thought that would be a very interesting, otherworldly look for the character."

The 42 year old typically chooses a new fragrance to use with each new acting job as it helps her get into character.

"I have a different fragrance for each part that I play and I start wearing it when I'm at home prepping the part because... fragrance is very connected to a deep, emotional memory to me," she told Forbes.com, "so if I'm working on something and in my subconscious I have this fragrance around me, when I'm on set and I use the fragrance, it's going to bring everything back."

However, for Dark Phoenix, she opted to leave her perfume behind, because she found it tough to pinpoint the way her mysterious villain, an original creation for the Simon Kinberg movie, would smell.

"That one I actually didn't wear anything," Jessica shared. "I can't reveal too much; for me it's something that wouldn't even be a scent that we could recognise."

Chastain stars alongside X-Men favourites James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, and Nicholas Hoult in the upcoming comic book adaptation, in which Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner plays mutant superhero Jean Grey, who develops strong powers and becomes a Dark Phoenix.

The film opens in theatres in June (19).