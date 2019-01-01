Kim Kardashian explains bizarre bathroom sinks after facing questions from fans

Kim Kardashian has explained the workings of her bathroom sinks after being inundated with questions from fans following a Vogue video which took a behind-the-scenes look at her minimalist house.

The 73 Questions clip for the fashion publication saw a brief glimpse at Kim and husband Kanye West's bathroom, with many followers wondering how the sinks - which didn't appear to have basins - worked.

And on Wednesday (17Apr19), Kim decided to answer her fans in a post on her Instagram Stories.

“Okay since everyone is a little but confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom,” she said. "So, Kanye came up with this design - eight versions of this prototype sink was made. And it does actually like, slightly slope down. You can kinda see. And there’s a slit for the water. And it goes in… no backsplash will come up."

The sinks were designed by Kanye, architect Claudio Silvestrin and the couple's interior designer Axel Vervoordt.

Elsewhere in the video, Kim told her fans how the bathroom's lights work - with three knobs in place of switches on the wall to control the giant lightbox in the ceiling.

"They are just three little buttons and they go 'on,' 'dim,' and 'off,'" she explained. "And there’s no box around it, which I think is really cool and more visually appealing."

Taking the camera into the bedroom, in front of a pair of automatic drapes, Kim showed off a massive 130 inch television screen, which rises up out of the hardwood floor.

Meanwhile, Kim also gleefully told her fans on Wednesday that she "aced" her latest legal test, after dismissing criticism of her plans to become a lawyer.

"Aced my test btw," Kim tweeted.