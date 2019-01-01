Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Filming Greta was more terrifying than skydiving'

Chloe Grace Moretz found filming her new thriller Greta more terrifying than jumping out of a plane.

The 22-year-old actress stars as Frances McCullen in Neil Jordan's new movie, a waitress whose kind-hearted decision to return a handbag to the title character, a lonely widow played by Isabelle Huppert, earns her a terrifying stalker intent on pursuing a twisted mother-daughter relationship.

In one scene, Chloe had to be locked in a wooden trunk, an experience she found scarier than skydiving as she is claustrophobic.

"That was definitely the worst moment for me," she told the BBC. "I've jumped out of aeroplanes and I'm completely fine with fear most of the time, but my one thing is claustrophobia and it's just completely debilitating. We tried to keep it as succinct as possible and the least amount of takes as we could possibly do but sometimes, how it goes, you don't always have that option."

Despite feeling uncomfortable with the scene, the star is thankful to her director for helping her through the panic she felt filming it.

She added: "Neil was really wonderful with me, and really took his time with me to make sure that I felt as comfortable as possible... while having a panic attack!"

Despite the frightening experience, Chloe, who made her debut as a child in the 2005 remake of The Amityville Horror, said she wants to continue to appear in more scary films as horror is a genre she feels brings the best out of her as an actor.

"I've always had this kind had this underlying darker tone in my career," she revealed. "I think it's just I've always been interested in the abnormal psychology of that and to portray that on film I think is really interesting and so multi-faceted and you can really dive deep and pick it apart and kind of wear this unnatural skin for yourself. As an actor, for me, I think it really broadens my emotional-scape."

Greta debuts in U.K. cinemas on Thursday (18Apr19).