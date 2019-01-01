Bridesmaids' Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo reuniting for new comedy

Bridesmaids co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are reuniting for a new comedy.

The duo, who were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the 2011 film, have signed on to star and co-write Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

To be directed by Josh Greenbaum, the movie will tell the story of Barb, to be played by Wiig, and her best friend Star, as portrayed by Mumolo, who leave their small town for the first time to go on holiday in Vista Del Mar in Florida, where they quickly find themselves embroiled in an adventure.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this movie which showcases Kristen and Annie's original, fresh and undeniably hilarious voice in spades," said Greenbaum, known for directing episodes of New Girl and Fresh Off the Boat, in a statement. "I'm also always looking for projects with titles that rhyme, so it really all worked out on this one."

In addition, Wiig and Mumolo will serve as producers, working alongside Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay of Gloria Sanchez Productions, a female-focused production company.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group executive vice president of production and development Jim Miller and vice president of production and development Meredith Wieck will oversee Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, with studio president Nathan Kahane thrilled by the premise of the upcoming flick.

"It is such an honour that Kristen and Annie have entrusted us with their follow-up to Bridesmaids. Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart and female empowerment that everyone will love - men and women, young and old," he commented. "Barb and Star are true cultural icons in the making, and as they embark on this hilarious adventure, we are more than thrilled to partner with Kristen, Annie and Gloria Sanchez on what we know is going to be a great ride."

Wiig will next be seen onscreen in Where'd You Go, Bernadette and as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, while Mumolo penned the story for 2015 Jennifer Lawrence feature Joy and most recently acted in TV movie Amy's Brother.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is set to hit cinemas sometime in 2020.