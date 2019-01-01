Spencer Pratt slams 'evil' sister Stephanie's claims that he and wife Heidi are 'toxic'

Spencer Pratt has hit back at his sister Stephanie's claims that he and wife Heidi Montag are "the most toxic people she's ever met", calling his younger sibling "evil".

During an episode of the couple's Make Speidi Famous Again podcast, the 35-year-old discussed his ongoing feud with his former The Hills co-star Stephanie, and insisted that he's trying to stay positive amid the drama.

“I’m just really trying to focus on (the) positive," the star began. "It’s so hard when so many people message you and keep bringing (it up)… It’s like, ‘I know. I know. I have been living with this evil around me for a long time. I already know'."

The reality star, who will feature in the upcoming reboot of The Hills, dubbed The Hills: New Beginnings, also shared that he has no desire to drag out the drama in the public eye.

“I’m not getting in an argument with people that are just making up lies," he reflected. "If it’s completely not truthful, it’s insanity.”

Heidi, who will also appear in the new MTV series, reiterated her husband's comments, and stated that the duo have worked hard for their success.

“We’ve worked so hard to be right where we are," the 32-year-old said. "I don’t want anything or anyone to be able to taint that or take away even a thought of it. So I am definitely done with the negativity.”

Following the couple's comments, 33-year-old Stephanie took to her Instagram Stories to fire back at the jibes.

"'Living with evil around you' Well you are married to the devil..." she wrote, above a screen grab of an article containing the comments.

Made in Chelsea star Stephanie recently opened up about her troubled family life during an episode of her iHeartRadio Pratt Cast podcast.

"We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family," the star said. "For the s**t they have done to me recently, I'm done."