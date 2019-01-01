Hilaria Baldwin gushes over stepdaughter

Alec Baldwin's wife has heaped praise on his ex, Kim Basinger, and their daughter for making her feel like family.

Yoga guru Hilaria Baldwin insists she would not have married The Cooler star if his grown-up daughter, Ireland, had not approved of the couple's relationship, but she admits she got lucky as a stepmother.

"I rarely address being a stepmom, but it is part of our family," she writes on Instagram. "I always want to deal with it with such care... so often you hear horror stories about evil stepparents and I wanted to make sure I did right by the family I was stepping into when I married Alec.

"I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise."

"Having a stepchild is a delicate matter. Especially one who is grown," Hilaria adds. "I think my relationship with her has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy. She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for... and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be number one."

Insisting that she and model Ireland Baldwin have "never had a fight or a bad moment", Hilaria adds: "Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her... and I know that she is here for me. I am inspired by her, look up to her (not just height wise)... she gave her father away at our wedding, is the best big sister anyone could ask for... and I give her space...

"Sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her. Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother. But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."