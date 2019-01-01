Clint Eastwood taking another look at Atlanta Olympics bomb drama

Clint Eastwood is considering a return to real-life drama The Ballad Of Richard Jewell after previously walking away from the project.

Deadline sources claim the veteran movie star and director has been in discussions with Disney/Fox about taking charge of the film, which is based on the life of a security guard whose life was turned upside down following the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing.

Jewell went from hero to zero when law enforcement officials leaked the news that he was a possible suspect in the incident.

In fact, Jewell discovered a suspicious backpack in the Olympics compound, cleared the area and saved lives, but the actions of an overzealous reporter put his life at risk as critics felt sure he had planted the device. Jewell was later cleared as a suspect by the FBI but his reputation was ruined. He died of of a heart attack in 2007, aged 44.

Based on the Vanity Fair article The Ballad Of Richard Jewell, the film project has been circling Hollywood for years and Eastwood was previously attached, as was Jonah Hill as Jewell, while Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly in talks to portray the security guard's lawyer.

If Eastwood signs on, he will be tasked with assembling his own cast for a possible summer (19) shoot. It will serve as his follow-up to last year's (18) The Mule.

DiCaprio and Hill still have links to the project - they are both listed as producers.