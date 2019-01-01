Anya Taylor-Joy won't be watching Gwyneth Paltrow's Emma before new adaptation

Anya Taylor-Joy is avoiding watching Gwyneth Paltrow's portrayal of Emma before she plays the character in a new movie adaptation.

The Oscar winner played socialite Emma Woodhouse in the 1996 period comedy Emma - an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name.

In October (18) it was revealed that Glass star Anya would be starring in the lead role in a fresh adaptation helmed by music video director Autumn de Wilde in her feature film debut.

In an interview with Britain's Marie Claire magazine, Anya confessed that she hadn't seen the '90s version, which was released the year she was born, and would not be doing so because she doesn't want it to affect her decisions about the character.

"I want my own Emma. I’m quite excited to bring a more eccentric version to the screen," she said. "I’d like to create a very real person with very real insecurities. That’s not a comment on Gwyneth’s performance, because I haven’t seen the film. It says a lot about the character that Austen says (at the beginning of the book) that she’s written a character who nobody other than her will like. I love that."

Filming for Emma, which also stars Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn and Mia Goth, kicked off in March.

Anya, 22, found fame in horror films such as The Witch and Split, which she finds amusing considering she isn't a fan of the genre.

"If you had told baby me that I would be known as a scream queen or as horror’s It girl, I would have laughed so hard. That is so not me; I’ve never even seen a horror movie. I’ve never actually looked at genres," she said.

This year is shaping up to a busy one for Anya, who has the release of X-Men instalment The New Mutants, drama Here Are The Young Men, and children's flick Playmobil: The Movie over the coming months.