Bella Thorne kicked out of Mod Sun's home by police

Bella Thorne was reportedly kicked out of her ex-boyfriend Mod Sun's home by police after going to collect her belongings.



The Blended actress split from the rapper after almost two years of dating following a heated argument during the first weekend of Coachella music festival last week (ends14Apr19), and according to TMZ.com, she stopped by his home unannounced on Tuesday night to collect her belongings.



The 21-year-old reportedly entered his property in Woodland Hills, California via a back door when Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith, wasn't home. She allegedly wasn't supposed to be there so his team asked her to leave, but she became angry and refused, insisting that she was just picking up some of her personal belongings, and as she continued to ignore their pleas to leave and kept rummaging through the house, they called the police.



Officers responded to the scene and Bella left without incident before managing to grab all of her things.



Mod Sun, 32, confirmed they had split over the weekend, and on Monday, Bella shared a picture of them on social media and added the caption, "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."



Bella started dating the rapper in 2017, and they were in a polyamorous relationship with social media influencer Tana Mongeau between September 2017 and February.



Bella appears to have moved on from Mod Sun already, as she was spotted cosying up to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, from duo Benji & Fede, in San Diego, California on Wednesday. Paparazzi photos show them pressing their faces against one another and Benjamin caressing Bella's leg while they lunched. They had also been pictured together at Coachella a few days before.