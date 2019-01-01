Anna Camp and Skylar Astin split

Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have called it quits after less than three years of marriage.

The stars began dating in 2013 after meeting on the set of their hit film Pitch Perfect, and they tied the knot in 2016, just months after becoming engaged.

However, on Friday (19Apr19), the pair released a joint statement via Anna's representative to the New York Post's Page Six, revealing the couple is no more.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," read the press release.

"We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

Anna and Skylar, who do not have any children, have yet to personally address the news with fans, but the actress hinted at the new chapter in her life by taking to her Instagram Story timeline shortly after hitting headlines on Friday. She shared the cover art for Alicia Keys song Brand New Me, from her 2012 album Girl on Fire, just hours after posting a close-up of a glass of rose wine, suggesting she is letting loose after the split.

The 36 year old was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

Anna and Skylar, 31, became husband and wife in a vineyard ceremony in California in September, 2016, with Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow serving as a bridesmaid.

At the time, Brittany took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of herself with the bride and groom high-fiving, and captioned the snap, "Awkward High Five because these two nerds/ amazing friends of mine are getting MARRIED today! I (love) you both so much."

Fellow castmate Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Banks, who directed the 2015 sequel to the musical movie, were also in attendance for the nuptials.