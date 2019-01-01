NEWS Michelle Williams separates from husband Phil Elverum Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Michelle Williams has parted ways with her musician husband Phil Elverum after a months-long union, according to multiple reports.



The Brokeback Mountain star exchanged vows with the Mount Eerie singer/songwriter during an intimate ceremony in the Adirondacks in New York last July (18), but a source tells People magazine the couple has since quietly ended the marriage.



"Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year," the insider said. "It was an amicable split and they remain friends."



Representatives for Williams and Elverum have yet to comment on the news, but the actress has been spotted without her wedding ring in recent public outings.



The 38-year-old mother-of-one is known for closely guarding her privacy, and fans didn't even know the now-estranged couple was dating when she first went public with the relationship news in a candid Vanity Fair interview, conducted just before the nuptials, and published weeks later.



In the article, Williams revealed she considered the low-key romance "very sacred and very special".



"I would tell you everything, in the spirit of women sharing with each other," she initially told the reporter, "(but) the Internet's an a**hole."



She subsequently decided to open up a little about her love life in an effort to "take some heat and confusion" out of the situation when it eventually became public, and admitted she "never gave up on love".



Michelle explained she had been searching for the same kind of "radical acceptance" she had experienced with ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger, the father of her 13-year-old daughter Matilda.



"I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes...,'" she said.



"Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something," she continued. "Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."



Michelle, who had split from Heath before his accidental drug overdose in 2008, also previously dated actor Jason Segel, filmmakers Cary Fukunaga and Spike Jonze, author Jonathan Safran Foer, and financial consultant Andrew Youmans, who she was even rumoured to have become engaged to in early 2018.



Elverum lost his first wife, musician Genevieve Castree, to cancer in July, 2016. They shared three-year-old daughter Agathe.