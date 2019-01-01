Vincent Cassel welcomes third daughter

French actor Vincent Cassel has become a dad to three girls after welcoming another daughter.

The Black Swan star confirmed his new wife Tina Kunakey was pregnant by sharing a sweet social media video of him cuddling her baby belly on a beach in Brazil in January (19), and he returned to Instagram on Friday (19Apr19) to announce the model had given birth.

"Amazonie est nee (Amazonie is born)," Vincent wrote in his native French in a caption attached to a shot of a waterfall in the rainforest.

The couple has yet to release any further details about Amazonie's birth.

The new baby girl is a little sister for Cassel's daughters Deva, 14, and Leonie, eight, with his actress ex-wife Monica Bellucci, who he divorced in 2013 after 14 years of marriage.

Vincent, 52, and Tina began dating in 2016 and confirmed they were marrying with the release of their joint Vanity Fair Italia cover in August (18), when they declared their love for one another in a feature for the magazine.

He also gushed about expanding his family with 22-year-old Tina, who he wed last summer.

"It's a promise we make before we create a family together," Vincent told the magazine, when he was asked about the union, before revealing his love for fatherhood. "It's thanks to the children, especially my daughters, that I learned the most. They helped me understand who I am."