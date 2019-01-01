Chris Hemsworth: 'There's more of me in Thor now than ever'

Chris Hemsworth has been playing Thor for so long that he's gradually been able to bring more of his personality to the Marvel character.

The Australian actor first played the Asgardian superhero in 2011's Thor and has reprised the role multiple times, most recently in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, which could be his last outing.

During a group interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris admitted that he's played Thor so many times the lines have blurred between him and the hammer-wielding figure.

"There was a much clearer (sense of) who the character was the first time I played it, and then…it slowly just became me screwing around and having fun," he explained. "There’s more of me in the character now than ever. It’s the most honest place you can operate from as an actor."

He added that because the cast has become so close over the years that friendships onscreen are similar to the ones in real life, such as the bond between Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr. and Captain America's Chris Evans.

"Knowing everybody, I feel like the personal relationships start to echo through," the 35-year-old continued. "What you see, the authenticity of Iron Man and Captain America when we’re onscreen, there is a real friendship with Chris and Robert. Then it starts to just come through whether we like it or not."

The Captain America actor, who also made his MCU debut in 2011, said that it's impossible not to take on part of the character after playing it so many times, but it has got the stage now where it's like reuniting with a friend.

"The same way that these are all friends, the character becomes a friend too. You’re visiting an old friend," he gushed.

Avengers: Endgame hits cinemas later this month (Apr19).