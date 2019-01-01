Jenna Dewan writing book about 'intense' year of change

Actress Jenna Dewan is set to open up about her "intense" year of change in a new book.

The 38 year old shocked fans a year ago (Apr18) when she and her Step Up co-star Channing Tatum, the father of her young daughter Everly, announced their split after almost nine years of marriage.

She went on to file for divorce in October (18), just as it emerged that she had moved on to date fellow actor Steve Kazee.

Now Jenna has poured out her feelings about the ups and downs of her life in the spotlight for her forthcoming book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, in which she shares her journey to newfound happiness and contentment.

"It's kind of a combination of a lot of things," she explained to wrestler-turned-action man John Cena, as he filled in as guest host on America's The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"It's no secret that I had a very intense year and a lot of change," she continued.

"I'm a hippie at heart. I'm sort of a seeker. I like to do practices and rituals and things that sort of connect me to something greater than myself, bigger than myself. Through that, I used a lot of those techniques to help me through change. There's a lot of personal stories; there's a lot that I go into..."

And Jenna admitted putting pen to paper proved to be very therapeutic: "It was really cathartic and fun to write this," she added.

Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day is set for release on 22 October (19).