Elisabeth Moss cringes whenever she’s asked about her love life

Elisabeth Moss can’t help but “cringe” whenever she’s asked about her love life.

The actress was briefly married to comedian Fred Armisen in the late 2000s, and while she remains tight-lipped about her personal life, has been spotted on several dates with a mystery man of late. Even though Elisabeth has a boyfriend, she has now shared that she finds it odd when people ask questions about the person she is dating.

“I go with a special someone who also likes the Raptors and the Leafs. He shall remain nameless,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire magazine, referring to the basketball and hockey teams she watches when shooting her TV show Handmaid's Tale in Toronto, Canada. “I learned you just don’t talk about it. Who really gives a s**t whether or not I’m dating anyone? I hate to put that importance on it. I cringe a little.”

Yet, in spite of being cautious about her relationships, Elisabeth did indicate in the chat that she is seriously contemplating motherhood.

“I’d like to have that experience of loving something more than you could ever possibly love anything other than yourself,” the 36-year-old commented. “Of course, you think about it when you’re 36. You’re like, ‘How much time do I have?’”

Elsewhere, Elisabeth spoke about her most recent projects, including Jordan Peele’s psychological horror Us, and her part in Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, in which she portrays Becky Something, lead singer of a band called Something She. And the star insisted that she had an absolute ball pretending to be a musician on the set of the movie.

“The coolest job is to be a rock star. We do those concert scenes. Obviously, you’ve hired extras. They’re being paid to cheer for you. You don’t care. For those three minutes, you are the coolest person in the world,” she smiled.