Kim Kardashian won't use her 'privilege' to get her children into college

Kim Kardashian is adamant she will never use her "privilege" to get her children into college.

The reality TV personality and her rapper husband Kanye West are parents to daughters North, five, and Chicago, 15 months, three-year-old son Saint, and are currently expecting another baby boy who is being carried by a surrogate.

However, Kim has now shared that she would never consider abusing her status to get admission for her kids, in light of a group of parents, including celebrities such as Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who have been accused of participating in a scheme that involved doctoring exam results and bribing officials so that they could get their children into top U.S. colleges.

"If they couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway," she shared in an interview with CNN's Van Jones, according to E! News. "That's what I see is not appropriate."

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Fuller House star Lori and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 (£382,000) to a school coach who falsely stated that their two daughters were recruits for the rowing team at University of Southern California. They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges, while Huffman has pleaded guilty and will next appear in court on 21 May.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Kim explained that she intends on raising her children to "be kind" people and "grounded".

She also claimed that she hopes to set an example by becoming a lawyer, and is planning to take the bar exam in 2022.

"Even though I'm in my late thirties and I'm just finish college or attempting to do that now, it's never too late," the 38-year-old commented, adding of her husband: "During the week at night, there's a lot of time I'm like, 'Babe, you need to take the kids.' He's honestly really stepped it up and I'm so grateful to him for doing that."