Khloe Kardashian wanted to slap her sister Kourtney during Bali trip

Khloe Kardashian wanted to slap her sister Kourtney Kardashian "in the mouth" during a recent trip to Bali, Indonesia.

The reality TV personalities travelled with their families to the exotic locale last October (18), with Khloe bringing along her and then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby daughter True on her first long-haul adventure, and Kourtney and her ex-partner Scott taking their three children.

However, at one point during the vacation, Khloe was landed was watching all of the kids while her older sister slept, and the 34-year-old was not pleased with her sibling's behaviour.

"Kourtney is annoying. She's not listening to what I'm saying," she said in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians which aired in the U.S. on Sunday night (21Apr19). "I'm not complaining about her, I was just venting to her about a situation. But her comments make me want to slap her in the mouth."

In addition, Khloe became frustrated when an issue arose over the sisters' planned Victoria's Secret-themed Halloween photoshoot, with her young half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner wanting to change the date. However, their plans meant that Khloe would struggle to take True to see her basketball player father in Cleveland, Ohio.

"Now he's upset that he doesn't get to see his daughter and he hasn't seen True in three weeks," the star commented. "Tristan is on an NBA schedule, so he's in and out of town only for a limited time - whatever the NBA schedule permits. So, extending my trip another day in L.A. is kind of throwing a wrench into my travel plans. But this Halloween photoshoot is really important to my sisters, so I can't cancel."

The former couple split in February 2019 after it was revealed that the sportsman had allegedly cheated on her with Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

In spite of all the drama in Bali, Scott did his best to act as a mediator between the sisters, and in the end, Kourtney agreed to be "more present".

"I appreciate your helping raise everyone's kids... I think it's a nice thing to have multiple opinions if it's said in the right way," the 40-year-old reflected. "Everyone has their moments...We just all need to try to do our best to not engage in that toxic cycle."