George and Amal Clooney reunite with Irish relatives for Easter

George and Amal Clooney have spent Easter weekend (20-21Apr19) at a family reunion with the actor's long-lost Irish relatives.

The couple, who live in Berkshire, England, travelled to County Laois, Ireland to meet his distant Irish cousins at a get-together organised by the Ocean's Eleven star's broadcaster father Nicholas, and his writer mother Nina.

George, whose roots were discovered by a genealogist in 2005, stayed with his wife at the nearby Ballyfin Demesne luxury hotel, where he met his family members for the first time.

One relative, local tourism promoter Andy Ring, told the Irish Sun that he was delighted to meet his famous kinsman.

"The first thing he said when he arrived at Ballyfin House was, 'The Irish Clooneys are doing OK.' He's an absolute gentleman," he revealed.

Andy also posted a picture of himself with the 57-year-old on his Facebook page, while another unnamed relative gushed that the visit had caused quite a stir.

"The family have been talking about this get-together and I know some of the Irish cousins have been excited about it," they added. "They all had a great time."

Locals penned a song for George back in 2012, and his relative said that the Hollywood superstar was impressed with their efforts in promoting their town.

The actor and activist also reportedly met with his fellow celebrity humanitarian Bono and the Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar for dinner on Friday.

George and Amal, 41, have settled down with their 22-month-old twins Alexander and Ella on their secluded estate in the English countryside just outside of London.