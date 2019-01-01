Nicolas Cage's estranged wife wants spousal support

Nicolas Cage's estranged wife is demanding spousal support from the actor, even though their marriage only lasted four days.

The Con Air star and his then-girlfriend Erika Koike applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas on 23 March (19), and exchanged vows at the Weddings at Bellagio chapel hours later.

However, Cage soon had second thoughts about the union and filed for an annulment after just four days as husband and wife, confessing in court documents he "reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions" when Koike suggested they should wed.

Now Koike, whose parents own Los Angeles' popular Jasmine Thai Cuisine restaurant, has revealed she is willing to legally cut ties with Cage - for a price.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, she challenges one of his reasons for the annulment request, insisting there was nothing fraudulent about their relationship. She goes on to claim the 55 year old had even asked if they could start again "in the right way" 12 days after the annulment filing.

Koike agrees they are not a good fit for marriage, but argues the union should still count, and is now seeking a divorce.

She is requesting spousal support from her ex, alleging she lost a number of career opportunities during their romance, while she has also accused Cage of damaging her reputation with his allegations, after declaring he was not aware of the "full nature and extent" of Koike's relationship with another person, or her criminal history.

In addition, Koike wants Cage to cover her legal fees regarding their marriage split.

The estranged couple first went public with its romance in April, 2018, when she was spotted with the actor on location in Puerto Rico.

Koike was Cage's fourth wife - he was previously wed to Patricia Arquette from 1995 until 2001, then to Lisa Marie Presley for three months in 2002. He divorced Alice Kim, the mother of his 13-year-old son Kal-El, in 2016.