Arnold Schwarzenegger convinced son to give up pot

Arnold Schwarzenegger convinced his son to give up his love of weed.

Model and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals he loved puffing away until his dad suggested he spend more time getting high on life instead.

Noting the fourth anniversary of the Easter chat he had with his famous father, a former California Governor, Patrick has taken to Instagram to reveal it was the Terminator who persuaded him to stay sober and give up pot.

"years ago (4 exactly) showed up lil high to Easter brunch... classic," he recalls. "My old man asked why... said, 'I dunno makes thing more fun'.

"He replied how much more fun do you need to have, life is so good. I'm high on life. I never want anything that would take me out of my current life. Being high on life is better then anything else'."

"Long story short... Haven't smoked since then... just HIGH ON LIFE NOW!" Patrick explains. "Happy & healthy & can't thank god enough to see another day (sic)!"

Since kicking his pot habit, Patrick's acting career has gone from strength to strength - he has appeared in Midnight Sun, Go North, Eleanor and TV mini-series The Long Road Home, and he recently signed on for Agata Alexander’s new sci-fi thriller Warning, which is underway in Warsaw, Poland.

The project, which also features Rupert Everett, Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, and Thomas Jane, marks Alexander's directorial debut.