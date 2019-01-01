Jana Kramer clarifies 'hot nanny' comments after backlash

Country singer Jana Kramer has apologised for offending fans with her comments about sexy nannies.

The I Got the Boy hitmaker and One Tree Hill actress upset several care givers last week when she suggested women who attend to children for a living should "dress for the part" while chatting about her experiences on website Care.com on her Whine Down podcast.

Mum-of-two Jana recounted: "I’m laughing because this one photo was like, 'Hi, I’m 22 years old and I have perky boobs'. Like, don’t post the perky boob photo. You’re not gonna be hired... And I’m not saying post an ugly photo, I’m just saying... you should dress for the part".

Jana took to Instagram on Easter Monday to clarify her statements after some fans took issue, calling the star out for sexist discrimination.

Captioning a picture of herself kissing her infant son Jace on the cheek, the star wrote: "Okay. There has been some backlash about my nanny comments so I want to come here to discuss.

"First of all, a few of the things I said were taken severely out of context. Like the fact that people think I meant the nanny deserved it (sexual misconduct) cause she is hot. I did NOT say that NOR would I ever say that or think that. No one ever deserves to be sexually assaulted in the workplace based on what they wear or how they look. Period."

The star then apologised and went on to explain she was trying to address boundaries within a committed relationship.

"On my podcast I like to stir things up, start conversations BUT never to offend others," she said. "So for the nannies I have offended I’m sorry. At the end of the day people will cheat no matter what and it doesn’t matter what someone looks like. Truth is it’s about BOUNDARIES and this week on the podcast we talk about that. It’s not about how hot the nanny is, or how big of boobs ur nanny has or what she is wearing (sic)... it’s about BOUNDARIES and TRUST... It truly is about having healthy boundaries with your spouse."

Jana split with her sportsman husband Mike Caussin in 2016 after he cheated on her. The pair reconciled and renewed their vows a year later and Caussin is now seeking help for sex addiction.