Jack Osbourne: '2018 was the toughest year of my recovery'

Jack Osbourne has marked his 16th sober anniversary by reflecting on the "toughest year" of his life following his divorce from Lisa Stelly.

The TV personality, who separated from the mother of his three young daughters in May, 2018 after six years of marriage, took to Instagram on Sunday (21Apr19) to commemorate the occasion, and opened up about the rough road he had taken to reach the personal milestone.

"By far this has been not only the toughest year of my life but also the toughest year of my recovery," he shared. "I have learned so many things about myself. Some good, some not so good. But I continued to do it sober even in the face of legit pain and sadness."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son went on to insist the trials and tribulations have been worth it to become the man he is today.

"From divorce, to learning how to be a single father of 3 little girls, to showing up for my family when they have needed support the (most)," he continued. "If at 17 someone told me where I'd be at 33 with 16 years of continual sobriety I would have laughed and told you to f**k off.

"Even though this last year of sobriety was filled with so much pain it all led to some fantastic personal growth."

Crediting his closest pals for helping to pull him through the tough time, he added, "I'm here writing this today sober because of the friends in my life who showed up for me when I needed support the most. I will forever be grateful for all you did. You know who you are. I love you all."

Jack and Lisa officially regained their single status in March (19) after a judge signed off on their divorce settlement. As part of the agreement, the 33 year old agreed to pay his ex a large cash pay-out and significant child support. They will share joint custody of the kids.