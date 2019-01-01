Joe Carnahan to finally begin work on The Raid remake

Director Joe Carnahan is preparing to kickstart work on his remake of action thriller The Raid, two years after signing on for the project.

The Smokin' Aces filmmaker boarded the movie in early 2017, with actor Frank Grillo set to take on a lead role, but fans have been left waiting for an update on its production ever since.

Now Carnahan has revealed he's hoping to get things moving on The Raid in the coming weeks, and the premise of the film will revolve around an injured special forces operative who embarks on a mission to save the brother he thought had died four years earlier.

The Raid will be based on Welshman Gareth Evans' Indonesian picture of the same name, which is famed for its intense fight scenes, but Carnahan plans to take the action to a whole other level by injecting some serious emotion.

"I want the entire movie to feel like the knife fight between Adam Goldberg and the German in Saving Private Ryan. Everything," he told Collider.com of Steven Spielberg's 1998 World War II epic.

"In every great action film there's always an emotional quotient that you're dealing with... You have to have a sense of stakes."

The original The Raid, starring Iko Uwais, was a big hit with critics upon its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2011, and grossed $9.14 million (£7 million) at the global box office from a budget of $1.1 million (£847,300).

Evans went on to make a sequel in 2014, titled The Raid 2, which was also well-received by reviewers.

The Raid won't be Carnahan's first reboot - he also revamped The A-Team with Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper in 2010.