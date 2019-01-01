Owen Wilson in talks to play Jennifer Lopez's husband in new romantic comedy

Owen Wilson is in negotiations to play Jennifer Lopez's mathematics teacher husband in her new romantic comedy Marry Me.

The newly-engaged singer and actress will play a pop superstar who discovers her fiance has been cheating on her moments before their onstage wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Instead of tying the knot with her cheating rock star fiance, she picks a random fan from the crowd and marries him instead.

Lopez will reteam with the production company behind her most recent movie, Second Act, and her upcoming Hustlers film for new feature Marry Me, which is based on a graphic novel created by Bobby Crosby and adapted by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill.

TV director Kat Coiro will take charge of the film, while Lopez and her longtime associates Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina work as producers.

Meanwhile, Wilson is coming off comedy Father Figures and hit drama Wonder. He is also teaming up with Jackie Chan for Shanghai Dawn and recently completed work on Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.

The new project adds to J.Lo's already packed schedule, which is beginning to interfere with her wedding plans.

She recently confessed she has been too busy working to even start thinking about her nuptials following her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez last month (Mar19).

They both headed straight back to work after returning from the romantic engagement trip in the Bahamas, and as a result, the bride-to-be has no idea when they will have the chance to begin floating ideas for their big day.

"We haven't started planning yet...," she told New York radio show Cubby & Carolina In the Morning. "We're working the rest of the year, so I don't know what's going to happen. We haven't decided if we're going to squeeze it (wedding) in somewhere or we're going to wait."

In addition to her latest acting job, Jennifer is also promoting her new single, Medicine, which features French Montana, ahead of her upcoming It's My Party: The Live Celebration tour, during which she will ring in her 50th birthday.