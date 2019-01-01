Chris Pratt makes red carpet debut with fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt gushed about his blessings as he made his red carpet debut with fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame on Monday night (22Apr19).

The 39-year-old actor coordinated perfectly with his wife-to-be as he teamed his black suit with a houndstooth black and silver tie - subtly coordinating with 29-year-old Katherine's one-shouldered animal print gown.

Despite the fact that Chris and Katherine got engaged in January, the star-studded premiere in Los Angeles marked the first time they have walked the red carpet together.

At the event, Chris also opened up about how planning for the wedding is going, using his typical humour as he joked he's in it "up to my neck".

"That's pretty deep. That's up to about 5-foot-something," he laughed. "I'm in it baby, I'm in it. It's good. It's a good time!"

He continued: "We're all very blessed. (It's a) good time to be here for the Avengers premiere and also good things happening for me in life. I just count my blessings every day."

Chris announced his engagement to Katherine on 13 January following a whirlwind romance. According to reports, the couple are planning a fall/winter wedding for later this year.

It will be the second marriage for the screen star, who finalised his divorce from actress Anna Faris last autumn. The former couple share a son Jack, aged six.

Speaking about Jack's favourite Avengers, Chris - who plays Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord/Peter Quill in the movies - admitted his alter ego is pretty low on the list.

"I'm like Jack's fourth favourite Avenger," he mused. "Well, actually, now that there's even more Avengers, I think I'm like ninth favourite... He loves Spider-Man. He's a big Spider-Man fan. He loves Captain America, he loves Black Panther. He loves them all."