Blac Chyna: 'I've been bullied, humiliated and discredited as a mother'

Blac Chyna has opened up about being "bullied, humiliated, manipulated and discredited" as a mother in a passionate Instagram post.

The 30-year-old model and reality TV star has two children - six-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and two-year-old daughter Dream with former fiance Rob Kardashian.

In a heartfelt post on the social media site on Monday (22Apr19) after celebrating Easter with her family, Chyna, real name Angela White, told fans she's been through a hard few years, but isn't entirely innocent herself.

"Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me," she wrote. "I've been Bullied, Humiliated, Manipulated and Discredit(ed) as a mom! Looking back at a lot of my actions, I'm reflecting and realising that confusion is a serious thing. Of course, I'm not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I'm working to be the best me."

Chyna didn't name names in her post, but told her followers that going forward she's going to try and be more open.

"Blac Chyna doesn't define Angela White as a person," she continued. "At 30, I am overwhelmed by the blessings I have. Being a mother of two amazing children.

"I don't talk on things often but I promise to give you guys more of me. Angela White perspective."

Concluding her post, Chyna wrote: "Thank you for years of endless love. Your support for me is a blessing."

Sharing the post on Instagram, Chyna captioned it: "Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as being where you do not belong! #newbeginnings."

She didn't go into any details as to what she was referring in the post. However, Chyna has been through some difficult times, including a tumultuous split from Rob, which saw the pair battling over custody of Dream and child support arrangements. The former couple are now on better terms, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even defending her on social media recently.